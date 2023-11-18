Open Menu

Sam Altman, Ousted Pioneer Of OpenAI, Is Serial Entrepreneur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 18, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Sam Altman, ousted pioneer of OpenAI, is serial entrepreneur

San Francisco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) Sam Altman, the tech titan behind ChatGPT, was abruptly fired Friday by OpenAI, the company that launched the revolutionary artificial intelligence chatbot.

The news of his dismissal caught Silicon Valley by surprise, as the 38-year-old had been hailed as a pioneer and one of the leading figures in the high-stakes world of AI.

Altman, together with Tesla chief Elon Musk and others, started OpenAI in 2015, creating a research company with a stated goal of building generative AI that benefits humanity.

"The technological progress we make in the next 100 years will be far larger than all we've made since we first controlled fire and invented the wheel," Altman said in a 2021 blog post.

