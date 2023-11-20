Open Menu

Sam Altman: The 'super Optimistic' Star Of AI

Sumaira FH Published November 20, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Sam Altman: the 'super optimistic' star of AI

San Francisco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) By recruiting former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman following his surprise ouster by ChatGPT's parent company, microsoft is hiring a tech industry star at the forefront of the artificial intelligence revolution.

His unexpected dismissal by the board of OpenAI sent shockwaves through Silicon Valley as the 38-year-old entrepreneur has been the public face of the company's rapid rise in the high-stakes world of AI.

Altman, together with Tesla chief Elon Musk and others, started OpenAI in 2015, creating a research company with the stated goal of building generative AI that benefits humanity.

"The technological progress we make in the next 100 years will be far larger than all we've made since we first controlled fire and invented the wheel," Altman said in a 2021 blog post.

ChatGPT became an instant hit when the generative AI platform was launched in November last year with its humanlike ability to answer questions to generate everything from essays to recipes and computer codes.

But the emergence of AI has also sparked concerns about the technology taking jobs away from people and even posing an existential threat to humanity.

OpenAI's board has yet to disclose the reason behind Friday's sacking but his successor, former Twitch chief executive Emmett Shear, denied reports it was over safety concerns regarding the use of AI.

On Friday, Altman tweeted that he "loved" his time at OpenAI, adding that it was "transformative for me personally, and hopefully the world a little bit".

Microsoft, which has financially backed OpenAI, announced on Monday that it was hiring Altman to lead a new advanced AI research team.

Related Topics

Fire World Technology Company Progress Lead Elon Musk November 2015 Post All From Industry Tesla Jobs

Recent Stories

Pakistan can't afford any kind of political and so ..

Pakistan can't afford any kind of political and social extremism. Khawaja Ramee ..

20 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary Punjab inaugurates e-Procurement S ..

Chief Secretary Punjab inaugurates e-Procurement System

23 minutes ago
 Wahab Riaz announces 18-member Test squad for Aust ..

Wahab Riaz announces 18-member Test squad for Australia tour

45 minutes ago
 Lahore becomes second most polluted city globally ..

Lahore becomes second most polluted city globally after New Dehli

1 hour ago
 Caretaker PM launches Zainab Alert, Response & Rec ..

Caretaker PM launches Zainab Alert, Response & Recovery App

1 hour ago
 Court allows Nawaz Sharif to record statement in T ..

Court allows Nawaz Sharif to record statement in Thoshakhana case

3 hours ago
Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi challenges SJC’s ..

Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi challenges SJC’s proceedings before SC

3 hours ago
 Unleash Your Story: Win a Trip to Dubai with Infin ..

Unleash Your Story: Win a Trip to Dubai with Infinix's #CaptureYourOwnStory TikT ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Achieves Remarkable 13% Growth in Tr ..

Dubai Customs Achieves Remarkable 13% Growth in Transactions, Totaling 21.6 Mill ..

4 hours ago
 World Children Day being observed today amid killi ..

World Children Day being observed today amid killings of thousands in Gaza

5 hours ago
 Modi's ungracious trophy presentation causes stir ..

Modi's ungracious trophy presentation causes stir after World Cup final loss

5 hours ago
 LHC to take up Khadija Shah’s plea challenging d ..

LHC to take up Khadija Shah’s plea challenging detention orders

5 hours ago

More Stories From World