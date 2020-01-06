Sam Mendes' '1917' Wins Golden Globe as Best Drama Movie

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) Epic war movie "1917" by UK director Sam Mendes won the best drama at the 77th Golden Globe Awards ceremony.

"Congratulations to 1917 (@1917) - Best Motion Picture - Drama," the Golden Globe Awards wrote on Twitter late on Sunday.

Other movies nominated for the prize were "The Irishman" by Martin Scorsese, "Joker" by Todd Phillips, "Marriage Story" by Noah Baumbach and "The Two Popes" by Fernando Meirelles.