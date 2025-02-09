Sam Nujoma, Namibia's Independence Leader, Dies Aged 95: Presidency
Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2025 | 10:20 AM
Windhoek, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Sam Nujoma, the guerrilla leader who became Namibia's first president after it won independence from South Africa in 1990, died aged 95 on Saturday, the Namibian presidency said in a post on Facebook.
Nujoma had been hospitalised over the past three weeks, battling an illness from which he "could not recover", President Nangolo Mbumba said in a statement announcing the death.
"It is therefore with utmost sorrow and sadness that I announce this morning of the 9th of February 2025 to the Namibian people, our African brothers and sisters and the world at large, about the passing of our revered freedom fighter and revolutionary leader," Mbumba said.
"Our Founding Father lived a long and consequential life during which he exceptionally served the people of his beloved country.
"
Born to poor farmers from the Ovambo tribe, Nujoma was the eldest of 10 children.
His first job was as a railway sweeper in 1949 while he attended night classes that spurred his political awakening.
He banded with black workers in Windhoek who were resisting a government order to move to a new township in the late 1950s.
Nujoma began a life in exile in 1960, the same year he was elected to head the South West Peoples' Organisation (SWAPO), which led the liberation struggle.
After independence, Nujoma became president in 1990 and led the country until 2005.
He "inspired us to rise to our feet and to become masters of this vast land of our ancestors," President Mbumba said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2025
Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Foreign Minister discuss strengthening partnership tie ..
First Lady of Colombia briefed on UAE knowledge exchange Initiatives
UAE President receives President of South Sudan
Lebanon announces new government
Landslide in China buries 10 homes, over 30 people missing
Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Desert Race set to begin tomorrow at Al Marmoo ..
UAE President's Endurance Cup to commence tomorrow in Al Wathba
Higher Education Committee holds first annual meeting to advance higher educatio ..
Sharjah NYU Executive programme to be held in Sharjah next April
3rd International Conference on Rare Diseases discusses AI role in diagnosis, tr ..
More Stories From World
-
Sam Nujoma: Namibia's liberator, founding father6 minutes ago
-
Sam Nujoma, Namibia's independence leader, dies aged 95: presidency6 minutes ago
-
Thai hostages freed from Gaza arrive in Bangkok6 minutes ago
-
US judge blocks Musk's cost-cutting team from Treasury data6 minutes ago
-
'Dad, is it really you?' freed Israeli hostage reunites with family6 minutes ago
-
'Shocking' UK reality TV show retraces refugee journeys55 minutes ago
-
Davis dominant in Dallas debut, Curry magic gores Bulls56 minutes ago
-
Real estate mogul Steve Witkoff, Trump's man in the Middle East56 minutes ago
-
Scientists deplore sharp US cut in medical research funding56 minutes ago
-
French boxer Surace revels in the punch that silenced Mexican boxing fans1 hour ago
-
Southgate's ex-assistant begins life at Yokohama in AFC Champions League1 hour ago
-
Record gold prices both boon and burden for London jewellers1 hour ago