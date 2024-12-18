SAMA Announces Launch Of D360 Banking Operations In Saudi Arabia
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2024 | 06:50 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) has given the D360 Bank, a licensed digital bank, permission to start its banking operations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
This development aligns with SAMA's strategy to support the stability of the financial sector and promote trust, stimulate economic growth, and encourage competition in the banking sector.
The launch of D360 Bank, one of three licensed digital banks in Saudi Arabia, reflects the dynamic nature and high growth potential of the Kingdom's economy, underscoring SAMA's efforts to establishing a robust regulatory system that fosters innovation.
SAMA is committed to ensuring the banking sector's contribution toward achieving Saudi Vision 2030 and the national aspirations.
