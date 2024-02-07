Open Menu

SAMA Governor: MENA Region Holds Strengths That Can Be Invested In Development

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2024 | 07:05 PM

SAMA Governor: MENA region holds strengths that can be invested in development

The Financial Stability Board (FSB) Regional Consultative Group for the Middle East and North Africa (RCG MENA) met at the headquarters of the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) in Riyadh

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) The Financial Stability Board (FSB) Regional Consultative Group for the Middle East and North Africa (RCG MENA) met at the headquarters of the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) in Riyadh.

The meeting was co-chaired by SAMA Governor Ayman Al-Sayari and Egypt Central Bank Governor Hassan Abdulla and was attended by FSB Chair Klaas Knot. The group members discussed the challenges to global and regional financial stability, including the implementation of the global regulatory framework for crypto-asset activities, the lessons learned from the turmoil that affected the global banking sector in 2023, and the financial risks arising from the high interest-rate environment and non-bank financial intermediation (NBFI).

In his remarks, the SAMA governor pointed out that the MENA region’s advantages -- including economic diversification, rapid technological progress, and its strategic location -- remain significant sources for the region’s development, highlighting the affirmation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in its regional economic outlook that the Middle East and Central Asia region is resilient to adverse macrofinancial risk scenarios.

Al-Sayari stressed the importance of using different approaches of financial stability policies that take into consideration the region’s economic and financial circumstances and the interconnectedness between its economies.

During the meeting, members received an update on the FSB’s program for 2024 and discussed the FSB’s report on the initial lessons learned from the banking disturbances in 2023.

Related Topics

Africa IMF Governor Egypt Riyadh Saudi Bank Progress Middle East From Asia

Recent Stories

Security arrangements finalized for Feb 8 election ..

Security arrangements finalized for Feb 8 elections in Rawalpindi, adjoining are ..

14 minutes ago
 PM AJK chaired meeting about agriculture, livestoc ..

PM AJK chaired meeting about agriculture, livestock

14 minutes ago
 Terrorists not to be allowed to disrupt elections: ..

Terrorists not to be allowed to disrupt elections: Achakzai

14 minutes ago
 IHC grants interim bail to PTI leader

IHC grants interim bail to PTI leader

14 minutes ago
 Eight outlaws arrested; drugs, weapons recovered

Eight outlaws arrested; drugs, weapons recovered

34 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi inspects facilities at Gaddafi stadiu ..

Mohsin Naqvi inspects facilities at Gaddafi stadium, NCA

33 minutes ago
ECP urges public to use official channels for elec ..

ECP urges public to use official channels for election information

34 minutes ago
 Social Security Hospital to be expanded: FCCI Pres ..

Social Security Hospital to be expanded: FCCI President

34 minutes ago
 General Election -2024 : Nation goes to polls to e ..

General Election -2024 : Nation goes to polls to elect representatives for 5-yea ..

34 minutes ago
 Germany provides EUR 45 million assistance to Paki ..

Germany provides EUR 45 million assistance to Pakistan

34 minutes ago
 ECP sets up complaint desk for women, minorities, ..

ECP sets up complaint desk for women, minorities, physically challenged voters

39 minutes ago
 Security beefed up in Islamabad

Security beefed up in Islamabad

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World