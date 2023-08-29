SAMA seeks public consultation on draft for implementation of systemically important financial Institutions Law

The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) seeks public consultation on the draft concerning the implementing of regulations stipulated in the Systemically Important Financial Institutions Law, whose aim is to fulfill SAMA's mandate to maintain monetary stability, support financial stability and promote economic growth

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ):The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) seeks public consultation on the draft concerning the implementing of regulations stipulated in the Systemically Important Financial Institutions Law, whose aim is to fulfill SAMA's mandate to maintain monetary stability, support financial stability and promote economic growth.

SAMA has the mandate to come up with this regulation based on Article 37 of Systemically Important Financial Institutions Law issued by Royal Decree No.

M/38, dated 25/4/1442H. The implementing regulations of the above law shall be issued pursuant to a Council of Ministers resolution.

SAMA invites all stakeholders, including the public, to share their suggestions and observations on the draft before it is finalized; they may do so within 30 days from this announcement by visiting the Public Consultation Platform of the National Competitiveness Center athttps://istitlaa.ncc.gov.sa/ar/Finance/SAMA/SYSTEMICALLYIMPORTANTFINANCIALINSTITUTIONS/Pages/default.aspx