UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Samara Region Health Ministry Denies Homosexuals Banned From Donating Blood

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 32 seconds ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 10:22 PM

Samara Region Health Ministry Denies Homosexuals Banned From Donating Blood

The Health Ministry of Russia's Samara Region denies that homosexuals are banned from donating blood to the regional blood transfusion center, saying that the information on the center's website was not updated

SARATOV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) The Health Ministry of Russia's Samara Region denies that homosexuals are banned from donating blood to the regional blood transfusion center, saying that the information on the center's website was not updated.

According to the website of the blood transfusion center, people related to risk groups, including homosexuals, drug addicts and prostitutes, are prevented from donating blood under the respective decree of the Russian Foreign Ministry issued in 2001. Such limitations triggered strong criticism on social media as the decree was amended in 2008 and did not have such a limitation. By Friday evening, the information on homosexuals and prostitutes was deleted from the website.

"According to the Russian law on donation and its elements, a citizen of the full legal age, who has undergone a medical examination, can become a donor. There is no official ban on donors involved in the same-sex relationships in the Samara Regional Clinical Blood Transfusion Center," the ministry's press service said.

The press service also added that the website contained information about the inactive article of the 2001 law, while the main precautions for donating blood are currently HIV, viral hepatitis, and other infectious and parasitical diseases.

Related Topics

Russia Social Media Samara From Blood

Recent Stories

New York Increases Police Presence Due to Spate of ..

30 seconds ago

Fabio Marissmo urges India bury hatchet; assures s ..

31 seconds ago

Govt wants to bring reforms in NAB law by evolving ..

34 seconds ago

Gazprom Paid Naftogaz $2.9Bln on Stockholm Arbitra ..

41 seconds ago

PTI govt launched various programmes for welfare o ..

8 minutes ago

Govt taking concrete steps to improve irrigation s ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.