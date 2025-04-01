Samarkand Summit To Mark Historic Milestone In Central Asia-EU Relations: Uzbek President
Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2025 | 11:10 PM
TASHKENT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has termed the upcoming Central Asia-European Union Summit in Samarkand as a "truly historic" event, marking the first gathering of leaders from the five Central Asian nations and the European Union (EU) in a single forum.
According to Euronews, President Mirziyoyev emphasized that the summit will strengthen economic partnerships and address shared challenges in a world facing geopolitical instability, economic risks, and climate change. Over the past seven years, trade between Central Asia and the EU has quadrupled, reaching 54 billion Euros, he noted.
"Our regions are linked by deep historical roots, shared interests, and a common desire for close partnership," President Mirziyoyev said. "We have a clear vision for cooperation with the EU, developed over nearly 30 years. This strategic partnership benefits both sides."
The summit will explore avenues for economic integration, energy security, digital transformation, and sustainable development. President Mirziyoyev highlighted Uzbekistan’s efforts to enhance investment opportunities, streamline trade procedures, and harmonize standards with the EU. He also proposed aligning the EU’s Global Gateway strategy with key regional projects, including the Trans-Caspian and Trans-Afghan transport corridors.
President Mirziyoyev underscored Central Asia’s pivotal role in global supply chains, stressing the importance of developing transport and logistics corridors. The Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA) between Uzbekistan and the EU is expected to bolster trade and investment ties.
On regional security, the summit will address common threats, including terrorism, extremism, and transnational crime. Uzbekistan’s pragmatic approach to Afghanistan, focusing on constructive engagement and regional stability, remains a key priority.
The meeting will also prioritize climate action, with Uzbekistan presenting the Regional Green Development Concept. The proposal includes a Central Asia-EU Clean Energy Partnership, focusing on renewable energy and green technologies.
The summit is expected to culminate in the "Samarkand Declaration," outlining a roadmap for strategic cooperation. President Mirziyoyev expressed confidence that the summit would mark a milestone in deepening interregional ties, fostering economic growth, and advancing sustainable development.
"The outcomes of the Samarkand Summit will pave the way for a dynamic and mutually beneficial partnership between Central Asia and the EU," President Mirziyoyev affirmed.
