Open Menu

Samarkand Summit To Mark Historic Milestone In Central Asia-EU Relations: Uzbek President

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2025 | 11:10 PM

Samarkand Summit to mark historic milestone in Central Asia-EU Relations: Uzbek president

TASHKENT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has termed the upcoming Central Asia-European Union Summit in Samarkand as a "truly historic" event, marking the first gathering of leaders from the five Central Asian nations and the European Union (EU) in a single forum.

According to Euronews, President Mirziyoyev emphasized that the summit will strengthen economic partnerships and address shared challenges in a world facing geopolitical instability, economic risks, and climate change. Over the past seven years, trade between Central Asia and the EU has quadrupled, reaching 54 billion Euros, he noted.

"Our regions are linked by deep historical roots, shared interests, and a common desire for close partnership," President Mirziyoyev said. "We have a clear vision for cooperation with the EU, developed over nearly 30 years. This strategic partnership benefits both sides."

The summit will explore avenues for economic integration, energy security, digital transformation, and sustainable development. President Mirziyoyev highlighted Uzbekistan’s efforts to enhance investment opportunities, streamline trade procedures, and harmonize standards with the EU. He also proposed aligning the EU’s Global Gateway strategy with key regional projects, including the Trans-Caspian and Trans-Afghan transport corridors.

President Mirziyoyev underscored Central Asia’s pivotal role in global supply chains, stressing the importance of developing transport and logistics corridors. The Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA) between Uzbekistan and the EU is expected to bolster trade and investment ties.

On regional security, the summit will address common threats, including terrorism, extremism, and transnational crime. Uzbekistan’s pragmatic approach to Afghanistan, focusing on constructive engagement and regional stability, remains a key priority.

The meeting will also prioritize climate action, with Uzbekistan presenting the Regional Green Development Concept. The proposal includes a Central Asia-EU Clean Energy Partnership, focusing on renewable energy and green technologies.

The summit is expected to culminate in the "Samarkand Declaration," outlining a roadmap for strategic cooperation. President Mirziyoyev expressed confidence that the summit would mark a milestone in deepening interregional ties, fostering economic growth, and advancing sustainable development.

"The outcomes of the Samarkand Summit will pave the way for a dynamic and mutually beneficial partnership between Central Asia and the EU," President Mirziyoyev affirmed.

Recent Stories

El-Sisi, Trump discuss regional mediation efforts ..

El-Sisi, Trump discuss regional mediation efforts in phone call

54 minutes ago
 European Parliament approves aid package for Egypt ..

European Parliament approves aid package for Egypt, Jordan

3 hours ago
 European Commission plans to expand Europol’s ro ..

European Commission plans to expand Europol’s role

3 hours ago
 EDGE launches UNMASK strategic cyber solution to c ..

EDGE launches UNMASK strategic cyber solution to counter digital crime

3 hours ago
 UAE President offers condolences to Ruler of Umm A ..

UAE President offers condolences to Ruler of Umm Al Quwain on passing of his mot ..

3 hours ago
 National Ambulance responds to over 22k emergency ..

National Ambulance responds to over 22k emergency medical cases in Q1 2025

4 hours ago
European Commission President: 'Together, we will ..

European Commission President: 'Together, we will always defend Europe against U ..

5 hours ago
 Myanmar children facing severe trauma after earthq ..

Myanmar children facing severe trauma after earthquake: UNICEF

7 hours ago
 408 humanitarian workers killed in Gaza since Octo ..

408 humanitarian workers killed in Gaza since October 2023: UNRWA

8 hours ago
 Dozens killed, injured in ongoing Israeli airstrik ..

Dozens killed, injured in ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

8 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler receives condolences on passing of his M ..

UAQ Ruler receives condolences on passing of his Mother

8 hours ago
 Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,719

Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,719

8 hours ago

More Stories From World