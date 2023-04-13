MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) The fourth meeting of the foreign ministers of Afghanistan's neighboring countries will take place in the Uzbek city of Samarkand on Thursday.

The top diplomats from China, Iran, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan will take part in the event.

The officials are expected to discuss the Afghan issue, ways to develop a common regional approach to the situation there and implement the agreements reached between the countries at the previous meetings.

The latest talks in this format were held in the Chinese city of Tunxi in March 2022.