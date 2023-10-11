Open Menu

Sami Activists Protest Illegal Wind Turbines In Norway

Published October 11, 2023

Oslo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Environment and indigenous Sami activists held protests in Oslo on Wednesday to demand the demolition of wind turbines still in place on reindeer herding land two years to the day after a court ruled them illegal.

On October 11, 2021, Norway's Supreme Court found that two wind farms in the Fosen region of western Norway -- on land used by Sami reindeer herders -- violated the rights of the indigenous people to practise their culture of reindeer husbandry.

Two years later, the 151 turbines are still operating.

In its ruling, the court found that the expropriation and operating permits for the construction of the turbines were invalid.

However, it gave no guidance on what should be done with the turbines, which were already in operation.

On Wednesday, hundreds of activists, some dressed in traditional Sami clothing, blocked the main Oslo thoroughfare where they erected a laavu, a Sami tent.

They called for the wind turbines to be dismantled and the land restored.

