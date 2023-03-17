Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) here Friday formally opened a solo exhibition "Journey, discovery and fusion" at the National Art Gallery by Samina Afzal

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) here Friday formally opened a solo exhibition "Journey, discovery and fusion" at the National Art Gallery by Samina Afzal.

Former foreign minister Inam ul Haq inaugurated the show and lauded the efforts of artist for creating eye-catching images. While Director General PNCA, Ayub Jamali was also present on the occasion.

The show is vibrant, flowing and emotional. While completing her Master of Fine Arts in the 1970s from Punjab University, Samina remained a student of great artists like Anna Molka Ahmed and Zubaida Javaid. Samina paints using Dry Pastels, Acrylics and Watercolors as preferred media.

The vivid expression and the passionate abandon are characteristically nuanced in all her paintings, fusing the artistic mood spread over half a century.

Samina's paintings have been collected by The Punjab Club, the Lahore Gymkhana, as well as by personal collectors.

She continues her nostalgic rediscovery that celebrates women as the centerpiece and colors of nature as the inspiration.

She is well-known for her valuable contribution to promoting the appreciation of art.

The show was visited by a large audience including artists, students, VIPs, officials, etc. A large number of students visited the show and interviewed the artist about her techniques and art practice.

PNCA is dedicated to promoting Pakistani Art on Local and National scale. Our elevated and unique programs that present traditional and contemporary art practices we reflect upon the excellence and cultural diversity of Pakistan as well as support the professional development of the artist.

PNCA is committed to promoting significant aspects of the country and encourages community participation in gallery activities, fostering curatorial practice to artist's own understanding of their work and encourages a healthy and sustainable local arts industry.

PNCA has maintained a range of regionally focused visual arts exhibitions featuring both nationally and internationally recognized artists, said the organizers.