Sammarinese Foreign Minister to Meet Murashko in Moscow Next Week - Spokesperson

During his upcoming visit to Moscow, Sammarinese Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Luca Beccari will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, other negotiations are not ruled out, a spokesperson of the republic's foreign ministry told Sputnik

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) During his upcoming visit to Moscow, Sammarinese Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Luca Beccari will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, other negotiations are not ruled out, a spokesperson of the republic's foreign ministry told Sputnik.

"It is absolutely certain that meetings with the foreign and health ministers are envisaged, others are also possible," the spokesperson said, adding that in talks with Murashko, Beccari will discuss "vaccination against the coronavirus and the fight against the pandemic in both countries."

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Lavrov would hold talks on September 13 with Beccari. The politician will visit Moscow from September 12 to 15.