Samoa In Crisis As PM-elect Sworn In

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 01:54 PM

Samoa in crisis as PM-elect sworn in

Fiame Naomi Mata'afa was sworn in as Samoa's first woman prime minister at an extraordinary makeshift tent ceremony Monday, after the islands' long-serving ruler refused to cede power and locked the doors of parliament

The ad-hoc swearing-in is sure to face a legal challenge and will only deepen a severe political crisis in the South Pacific nation following a contested April 9 election.

Prime minister of 22 years Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi lost that vote but has so far refused to step aside, prompting allegations of a constitutional coup.

Mata'afa arrived for a sitting of parliament early Monday accompanied by judges in formal robes and horsehair wigs and expecting to be sworn in.

Instead, the group was barred from entering the chamber, which was locked shut by officials allied with the long-ruling prime minister.

The 64-year-old Mata'afa and elected members of her FAST Party instead huddled in an open-sided marquee on parliament's gardens, as supporters sang and fanned themselves in the Pacific heat and police looked on.

Hours later there were raucous scenes as Mata'afa's cabinet was sworn in one-by-one, in a ceremony that had all the trappings of officialdom but which was quickly rejected by rivals.

The loudest cheer was reserved for the leader herself who raised her hands in triumph in the light of the setting sun.

"Democracy must prevail, always. There can be no exceptions from this fundamental principle," a party statement said. "Those who claim otherwise and act accordingly play with fire." After the ceremony veteran leader Malielegaoi continued to insist he remained prime minister, despite the courts backing Mata'afa's claim, setting the stage for continued political struggle.

He described the swearing in ceremony as "illegal and unlawful".

"I was shocked, not one of them, not even the church ministers present had the guts to tell them that's illegal," he told reporters.

"I didn't think we had people like this in Samoa, I thought the mafia was only found in Italy."

