Samoa Tightens Travel Restrictions, Vanuatu Lifts Curfew

Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2022 | 03:54 PM

SUVA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) --:Samoa has tightened its travel restrictions as the COVID-19 cases continue to rise, while another Pacific island country Vanuatu has lifted a curfew in Efate and its offshore islands.

The country's health ministry has issued a revised travel advisory, urging all incoming travellers to have their booster jobs before arrival as Samoa's total COVID-19 has been approaching 7,000, according to the newspaper Samoa Observer on Friday.

According to the latest advisory, which took effect on Thursday, Samoa's borders remain closed to all travellers except returning residents and essential workers.

Samoa reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19 in February last year, and the island nation has recorded 13 COVID-19 related deaths.

