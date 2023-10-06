Open Menu

Samoa's Mapusua 'freshens Things Up' For England

Faizan Hashmi Published October 06, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Lille, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Samoa head coach Seilala Mapusua said on Thursday he changed his whole front five for this weekend's Rugby World Cup game with England to deal with the "battle of attrition up front".

Mapusua has brought in co-captain Michael Alaalatoa at tight-head as well as 120kg second-row Brian Alainu'uese for Saturday's game in Lille.

"Our boys that have been in previous weeks have put in a lot of work," Mapusua told reporters.

"It's a chance to freshen things up.

"Looking at who we're up against, we know it's going to be a battle of attrition in the pack," he added.

Mapusua's outfit face a challenge to reach the quarter-finals as they need to score four tries and beat England by a healthy margin as well as hope Argentina and Japan draw when they meet on Sunday.

The Pacific Islanders can also finish third in Pool D to claim a direct spot in the next World Cup.

"With it potentially being our final game, we have a lot on the line," former Samoa centre Mapusua said.

"It's not just an opportunity against England who we've never beaten before it's also automatic qualification for World Cup 2027," he added.

Samoa (15-1)

Duncan Paia'aua; Nigel Ah Wong, Tumua Manu, Danny Toala, Nena Fomai; Lima Sopoaga, Jonathan Taumateine; Steven Luatua, Fritz Lee, Theo McFarland; Brian Alainu'uese, Samuel Slade; Michael Alaalatoa (capt), Sama Malolo, Jordan Lay

Replacements: Seilala Lam, James Lay, Paul Alo-Emile, Sootala Fa'aso'o, Alamanda Motuga, Melani Matavao, Christian Leali'ifano, Miracle Fai'ilagi

Head coach: Seilala Mapusua (SAM)

