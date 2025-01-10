Sampaoli and new signings aim to revive Rennes

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) Fiery former Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli recently returned to Europe to take over at Rennes, but the 64-year-old has work on his hands to turn around the fortunes of the Brittany side, who face his old club Marseille this weekend.

Sampaoli, who managed his native Argentina at the 2018 World Cup having previously led Chile to the Copa America title, came back to Ligue 1 in November when he was appointed by Rennes on a deal to the end of next season.

He had left Marseille two years earlier, walking out shortly after leading them to second place in Ligue 1 in 2022 due to disagreements about transfer strategy.

Sampaoli took over a Rennes team that was languishing in the bottom half of the table, sitting just a point above the relegation zone after a poor start to the season.

That is not where the Brittany side, who had been involved in six straight European campaigns before failing to qualify last season, want to be.

Owned by the Pinault family, one of France's richest, Rennes really should be competing towards the top of the table but they were weakened by the sales of several leading players in the last close season.

Those signed as replacements struggled to settle, and Sampaoli has not been able to work immediate wonders with his new team, who have had two wins and three defeats so far in Ligue 1 under the new coach.

However, while Rennes have a wretched away record, with just one point taken from eight games on their travels, Sampaoli's two wins to date have come at home, where they remain strong.

On Saturday, Rennes -- now 13th, two points above the drop zone -- will welcome in-form Marseille to their Roazhon Park home.

There, Sampaoli will be as full of nervous energy as ever, pacing back and forth in his technical area, a woolly hat protecting his bald head from the cold.

And the new coach is being backed in the January transfer window, with Rennes signing Ivory Coast playmaker Seko Fofana from Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia for a reported 20 million Euros ($20.

6m) to strengthen their midfield.

He has been followed this week by France international goalkeeper Brice Samba, the Lens captain, who has signed for an undisclosed fee.

"I hope they will be good signings in the short term and I am certain that they will be very good transfers in the medium term," Sampaoli said on Thursday.

"It is a very good sign that the club has managed to bring them in so soon.

"It is great to have these players who will allow us to rebuild a team which needs a new dynamic."

Player to watch: Abdukodir Khusanov

The 20-year-old centre-back from Uzbekistan has been a revelation this season for Lens, becoming a fixture in coach Will Still's starting line-up. But he may not be staying in the far north of France much longer.

Khusanov is reportedly a target for some of Europe's biggest clubs in the January transfer window, including Manchester City. Lens have signed a mandate with super-agent Jorge Mendes for the prospective sale of the defender.

If he does go, a player who was bought by Lens for 100,000 euros ($103,000) 18 months ago is expected to fetch a fee of up to 30 million euros.

Key stats

9 - Brest have nine fewer points after 16 games this season (19) than last season (28). Their surprise third-placed finish in the last campaign saw them qualify for the Champions League, but they are currently 12th

100 - Achraf Hakimi's next appearance will be his 100th in Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain

50 - Luis Enrique is hoping to claim his 50th win as PSG coach when the Ligue 1 leaders face Saint-Etienne

Fixtures (times GMT)

Friday

Nantes v Monaco (1800), Auxerre v Lille (2005)

Saturday

Brest v Lyon (1600), Reims v Nice (1800), Rennes v Marseille (2005)

Sunday

Le Havre v Lens (1400), Toulouse v Strasbourg, Montpellier v Angers (both 1615), Paris Saint-Germain v Saint-Etienne (1945)