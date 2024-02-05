Open Menu

Samsung Electronics Chairman Acquitted Of Charges Linked To Management Succession

Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2024 | 07:29 PM

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) A South Korean court on Monday acquitted Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong of charges, such as stock price rigging and accounting fraud, linked to his management succession.

