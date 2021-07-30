UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

San Diego Sailor Faces Charges Over 2020 US Navy Ship Fire - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 07:40 AM

San Diego Sailor Faces Charges Over 2020 US Navy Ship Fire - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) San Diego sailor has been charged in connection to a fire on the United States Navy ship Bonhomme Richard in July 2020, the San Diego Union-Tribune newspaper reported, citing the Navy.

"On July 29, charges under the Uniform Code of Military Justice were brought forth against a Navy Sailor in response to evidence found during the criminal investigation into the fire started on USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) on July 12, 2020," Cmdr. Sean Robertson, a Navy spokesman, was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

He noted that the defendant, who was a crew member of the USS Bonhomme Richard at the time, was accused of setting fire to the ship, the news said. The sailor's name and his possible motives were not released.

According to the newspaper, the sailor's lawyer Gary Barthel confirmed his client was charged, but said he denied responsibility for the fire.

In December 2020, the US Navy announced that the USS Bonhomme Richard would be decommissioned due to significant damage sustained in the fire.

The fire occurred on July 12, 2020. At the time of the incident, there were about 160 sailors out of the crew of 1,000 on board the ship. About 60 firefighters and sailors sustained injuries from the smoke and high temperatures. The fire was extinguished only four days later. The investigators suspected that arson could have been the cause of the incident.

Related Topics

Fire Gary San Diego United States July December Criminals 2020 From

Recent Stories

DFM Company posts net profit of AED 38.8 million d ..

8 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution on waivers a ..

8 hours ago

SCI provides aid worth AED85.1 million inside UAE ..

8 hours ago

Pakistan calls on relevant UN bodies to investigat ..

7 hours ago

Pakistan earnestly looks forward to enhance mutual ..

7 hours ago

Mexico to Release Prisoners Aged Over 75 With Non- ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.