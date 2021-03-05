UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

San Diego Zoo Vaccinates Nine Great Apes Against COVID-19 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 12:00 PM

San Diego Zoo Vaccinates Nine Great Apes Against COVID-19 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) Nine great apes from a zoo in the US city of San Diego have become the first non-human primates in the world to be inoculated against the coronavirus, local media reported, citing zoo officials.

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune daily newspaper, four orangutans and five bonobos have been inoculated with an experimental vaccine. Three more bonobos and a gorilla are the next in line for vaccination.

The San Diego Zoo reported in January that eight of its gorillas had contracted COVID-19 following contact with a coronavirus-positive keeper who had no symptoms and wore protective equipment.

"That made us realize that our other apes were at risk. We wanted to do our best to protect them from this virus because we don't really know how it's going to impact them," Nadine Lamberski, the chief wildlife health officer for the San Diego Zoo, told the newspaper.

The apes received two doses of a coronavirus vaccine, developed by animal health company Zoetis, at an interval of three weeks. The vaccine, which is not authorized for humans, was previously tested on minks, cats and dogs. The company had around 27 doses to spare, and the zoo decided to use them on apes, "calculating that the dangers ... were outweighed by the risk of the animals contracting COVID-19," Lamberski explained.

By now, many of the zoo staffers have been vaccinated, but that was not the case back in January, the wildlife health officer recalled.

Lamberski said that most of the animals had no visible side effect. However, just one or two of the great apes rubbed their head or the area of injection after receiving the vaccine.

An orangutan and a bonobo had their blood samples taken after inoculation, so that scientists could measure antibodies.

Related Topics

World Company San Diego January Media From Best Blood Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Insight Knowledge Sharing on Dairy sector of Pakis ..

4 minutes ago

UAE is the last option to hold remaining PSL 6 mat ..

6 minutes ago

Arab Coalition foils Houthi drone attack

12 minutes ago

Results of Argentina's Trials of Russia's Sputnik ..

1 minute ago

New Zealand reports no new COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago

Australia set New Zealand 157-run target in fourth ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.