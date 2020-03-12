San Francisco Bans Events Over 1,000 People to Slow Spread of COVID-19 - Mayor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) California city of San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced that the city was prohibiting events larger than 1,000 attendees amid the coronavirus crisis.

"The Health Officer of San Francisco is issuing an order prohibiting all large group events of 1,000 or more persons, effective immediately," Breed said in a statement on Wednesday.

"This is necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19, and builds on our previous public health recommendations."

There are more than 1,200 confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States, including 37 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

US President Donald Trump tonight at 9:00 p.m. EST (0100 GMT) is scheduled to announce new measures to counter the outbreak.