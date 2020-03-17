UrduPoint.com
San Francisco Counties To Order Residents To Stay Home Amid Coronavirus Crisis - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 12:30 AM

San Francisco Counties to Order Residents to Stay Home Amid Coronavirus Crisis - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) Six counties in the San Francisco area are planning to order all inhabitants to stay in their homes in an effort to slow down and limit the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19), US media reported on Monday.

Six Bay Area counties are planning to issue shelter in place restrictions telling everyone living in them to remain in their homes and to avoid direct contact with all other people as much as possible for the next three weeks, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

County authorities have already issued copies of the order media outlets in the San Francisco area by Monday, the newspaper added.

The instruction will come into effect right after midnight at the end of Monday and will cover the six counties of San Francisco, Santa Clara, San Mateo, Marin, Contra Costa and Alameda, the Chronicle said.

The counties have a combined population of more than 6.7 million and the instruction will be imposed at least until April 7, the report said.

