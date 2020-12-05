San Francisco Issues COVID-19 Lockdown Effective December 6 to January 4 - Mayor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2020) San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced that she has issued a stay-at-home order for all of the county effective Sunday through January 6.

"San Francisco, along with other Bay Area counties, is opting in to the Governor's regional Stay at Home Order effective Sunday at 10:00 p.m.," Breed said via Twitter on Friday.

Breed said area hospitals are on pace to reach full capacity by at least December 25 amid the increase in novel coronavirus cases.

The Mayor added that she is aware the lockdown will impact local businesses and employees, but underscored that this decision was inevitable.

The city said it will temporarily ban outdoor dining, indoor gyms, drive-in gatherings, outdoor playgrounds, outdoor family entertainment centers, and open-air bus and boat operators. Grocery stores must reduce their capacity restrictions to 20 percent.