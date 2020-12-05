UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

San Francisco Issues COVID-19 Lockdown Effective December 6 To January 4 - Mayor

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 03:20 AM

San Francisco Issues COVID-19 Lockdown Effective December 6 to January 4 - Mayor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2020) San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced that she has issued a stay-at-home order for all of the county effective Sunday through January 6.

"San Francisco, along with other Bay Area counties, is opting in to the Governor's regional Stay at Home Order effective Sunday at 10:00 p.m.," Breed said via Twitter on Friday.

Breed said area hospitals are on pace to reach full capacity by at least December 25 amid the increase in novel coronavirus cases.

The Mayor added that she is aware the lockdown will impact local businesses and employees, but underscored that this decision was inevitable.

The city said it will temporarily ban outdoor dining, indoor gyms, drive-in gatherings, outdoor playgrounds, outdoor family entertainment centers, and open-air bus and boat operators. Grocery stores must reduce their capacity restrictions to 20 percent.

Related Topics

Governor Twitter San Francisco London San January December Sunday Family All Pace (Pakistan) Limited Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

UAE leads innovation in $546 bn global smart citie ..

3 hours ago

UN Ready to 'Scale Up' Ongoing Assistance to Armen ..

3 hours ago

Trudeau Refuses to Comment on Reports US, Huawei C ..

3 hours ago

UN Ready to 'Scale Up' Ongoing Assistance to Armen ..

3 hours ago

PDM launched to protect corruption of its leaders: ..

3 hours ago

104-year-old World War II veteran back home after ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.