San Francisco Mayor Orders Residents to Stay Home Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) San Francisco Mayor London Breed approved an order requiring city residents to remain in their homes to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

"Breed today announced that the Health Officer of the City and County of San Francisco has issued a Public Health Order requiring that residents remain in place, with the only exception being for essential needs," the Mayor's office said in a statement on Monday.

The health order allows essential government services to remain open, such as transit, police, fire, and healthcare services as well as essential stores like grocery markets, pharmacies, banks and gas stations.

"We know these measures will significantly disrupt people's day to day lives, but they are absolutely necessary.

This is going to be a defining moment for our city and we all have a responsibility to do our part to protect our neighbors," Breed said in the statement.

Under the order, restaurants are limited to take-out and delivery only while bars, gyms, and non-essential stores are to close. All businesses, other than essential ones are required to cease all operations and all public and private gatherings of people outside a single family or living unit are prohibited, the order said.

The US coronavirus death toll surpassed 70 on Monday as the Trump administration announced new economic measures that failed to halt major US stock indices from crashing, with the Dow Jones and Nasdaq setting all time records.