San Francisco Opera Cancels Domingo Concert Amid Reports of Harassment

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) The San Francisco Opera announced that it will cancel the October 6 concert featuring Placido Domingo amid reports of sexual harassment.

"The decision to cancel the concert was made after recent news reports of multiple allegations of sexual harassment," the press release stated on Tuesday, noting that while the incidents did not take place at San Francisco Opera, they will not be able to feature Domingo on their stage.

On Monday, local media reported claims by nine women of unwanted sexual advances by Domingo going back decades. Eight singers and a dancer claimed that Domingo pressured them into unwanted sexual relationships and retaliated against them professionally if they denied his advances.

The ticketholders of the October 6 performance will be able to exchange their tickets to other performances, donate funds to San Francisco Opera or request a refund, according to the press release.