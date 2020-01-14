UrduPoint.com
San Francisco, San Jose Listed In Top 25 World's Best Cities For 2020

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 04:20 PM

San Francisco, San Jose listed in top 25 world's best cities for 2020

The California cities of San Francisco and San Jose have been named as among the top 25 of the world's best 100 cities for 2020 that show strength in tourism, economy or human talents, a local newspaper reported Tuesday

San Francisco ranks 11 and San Jose 25 on the list of 100 cities, which also includes London, New York, Paris, Tokyo, Moscow and Los Angeles, said The Mercury News, citing a report by economic development advisory group Resonance Consultancy.

San Francisco is a diversified, inclusive city in which "immigrants have sowed the seeds for the city's open-minded attitude toward everything" and has remained a top destination for dream-seeking immigrants since the Gold Rush, according to the newspaper.

Meanwhile, San Jose is the largest city in Northern California in terms of area and population, and is a place where "talent, smarts and money are a potent mix.

" It also ranks third in terms of per capita gross domestic product in the world, behind only Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates, and Doha, Qatar, The Mercury News said.

San Jose also boasts many high-quality educational institutions such as Stanford University, as well as tech giants such as Google and Face-book in Silicon Valley.

