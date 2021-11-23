UrduPoint.com

San Marino Approves Sputnik Light COVID-19 Vaccine - RDIF

Faizan Hashmi 14 seconds ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 06:29 PM

San Marino Approves Sputnik Light COVID-19 Vaccine - RDIF

San Marino has approved the use of Sputnik Light as a COVID-19 vaccine and as a booster dose, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) San Marino has approved the use of Sputnik Light as a COVID-19 vaccine and as a booster dose, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said on Tuesday.

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund ...

today announced the Russian one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine against coronavirus has been approved by the Government of the Republic of San Marino ... The single-dose vaccine has also been approved in San Marino as a booster shot for all vaccines administered in the country," the RDIF said in a statement.

The two-dose Sputnik V vaccine is also authorized in San Marino.

Related Topics

Russia San Marino All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Careem distributes free smog kits to Captains for ..

Careem distributes free smog kits to Captains for a fourth consecutive year

37 minutes ago
 India to Release 5Mln Barrels of Crude Oil From St ..

India to Release 5Mln Barrels of Crude Oil From Strategic Reserves - Ministry

13 seconds ago
 Interest of Western Business Toward Russian Market ..

Interest of Western Business Toward Russian Market Remains High - Lavrov

16 seconds ago
 Awareness walk about smog held

Awareness walk about smog held

17 seconds ago
 14Kgs hashish, 2Kgs opium recovered, smugglers arr ..

14Kgs hashish, 2Kgs opium recovered, smugglers arrested

19 seconds ago
 Renewable energy provides alternative source of po ..

Renewable energy provides alternative source of power: DC Abbottabad

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.