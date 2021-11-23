San Marino Approves Sputnik Light COVID-19 Vaccine - RDIF

San Marino has approved the use of Sputnik Light as a COVID-19 vaccine and as a booster dose, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) San Marino has approved the use of Sputnik Light as a COVID-19 vaccine and as a booster dose, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said on Tuesday.

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund ...

today announced the Russian one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine against coronavirus has been approved by the Government of the Republic of San Marino ... The single-dose vaccine has also been approved in San Marino as a booster shot for all vaccines administered in the country," the RDIF said in a statement.

The two-dose Sputnik V vaccine is also authorized in San Marino.