San Marino Becomes 30th Country To Register Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine - RDIF

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 04:46 PM

San Marino Becomes 30th Country to Register Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine - RDIF

San Marino became the 30th country to register Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) San Marino became the 30th country to register Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said Friday.

"The vaccine was approved under the emergency use authorization procedure. San Marino has become the 30th country in the world to approve Sputnik V," the fund said in a statement.

More Stories From World

