UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

San Marino Expects 1st Batch Of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine In Coming Days

Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 06:30 PM

San Marino Expects 1st Batch of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine in Coming Days

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) San Marino will receive the first batch of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in the next few days, the Southern European microstate's ministries of health and foreign affairs announced on Friday.

Earlier in the day, San Marino became the 30th country to register Sputnik V.

"The authorization by the Government of San Marino of the use of Sputnik V within its territory, will allow the Republic to receive the first doses of the vaccine in the next few days, followed by a second delivery for the booster dose within one month," the ministries said in a joint statement.

Earlier in February, informed sources in San Marino told Sputnik that local authorities intended to use the Russian vaccine, as the country could not count on centralized EU vaccine deliveries as it is not a member state.

Media reported on Thursday that the Milan customs service had seized the batch of the Russian vaccine intended for San Marino, citing the lack of the EU emergency use authorization for the vaccine.

Related Topics

Russia Milan San Marino February Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

A remembrance event held at the Arts Council of Pa ..

36 minutes ago

Tips And Tricks For Travel Vlogging And Photograph ..

43 minutes ago

Officials of educational institutions, establishme ..

1 hour ago

UVAS study shows increase in milk production throu ..

1 hour ago

Advisor To The Prime Minister Dr. Ishrat Husain Vi ..

1 hour ago

Four killed,1,042 injured in 978 accidents in Punj ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.