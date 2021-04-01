The use of Russia's Sputnik V in San Marino has shown that it is a well-trusted vaccine that deserves a positive assessment, San Marino Secretary of State for Health Roberto Ciavatta said in an interview with Sputnik

The European nation authorized the use of the Sputnik V vaccine in mid-February, and the mass inoculation campaign with it started shortly after.

"Of course, we assess Sputnik V absolutely positively. Those few studies that we have already been able to carry out, including on the development of antibodies, have given very good, promising results. Therefore, we hope that the use of the vaccine will have a positive effect in the coming days and this will lead to a decrease in the number of infections in the country," Ciavatta said.

Commenting on side effects from the Russian vaccine, the official said that Sputnik V proved to be safe, noting that very few cases of adverse reactions were reported.

"We are talking about minor symptoms, in particular, headache and low temperature. Only in a couple of cases, there was a more significant reaction, but this lasted only a few hours. We did not record any serious negative consequences. We believe that this is a well-trusted vaccine," the state secretary added.

According to the national health authorities, San Marino has so far confirmed 4,370 cases of the coronavirus. More than 4,000 of those infected have already recovered, while 84 people have died.

The Russian coronavirus vaccine � the first one to be registered across the world � has already been authorized in 58 countries. According to trial results released by medical journal Lancet, the vaccine has 91.6 percent efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19.