San Marino Receives 1st Batch Of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine - Russian Embassy

The first batch of the Russian coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V, was delivered to San Marino on Tuesday, the Russian embassy in the Southern European microstate said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) The first batch of the Russian coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V, was delivered to San Marino on Tuesday, the Russian embassy in the Southern European microstate said.

San Marino became the 30th country to greenlight the Russian vaccine for emergency use earlier in February.

"The first batch of Sputnik V arrived in the Republic of San Marino on February 23. The agreement between the government of San Marino and the Russian Direct Investment Fund on the supply of the Russian vaccine has become another confirmation of the traditionally stable and constructive interaction between the two countries," the embassy told reporters.

To date, Sputnik V has been approved in 33 countries Russia, Belarus, Argentina, Bolivia, Serbia, Algeria, Palestine, Venezuela, Paraguay, Turkmenistan, Hungary, the UAE, Iran, Republic of Guinea, Tunisia, Armenia, Mexico, Nicaragua, Bosnia and Herzegovina's Republika Srpska, Lebanon, Myanmar, Pakistan, Mongolia, Bahrain, Montenegro, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Gabon, San Marino, Ghana and Kyrgyzstan.

