San Marino, Russia Sign Agreement on Visa-Free Travel - Foreign Ministry

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) San Marino's Secretary for Foreign Affairs Luca Beccari has held a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in Stockholm, and the parties signed an agreement on visa-free travel between the two countries, the Foreign Ministry of San Marino said.

The upcoming visa-free agreement between San Marino and Russia was announced by Lavrov in September.

"After Secretary for Foreign Affairs Beccari's address to the plenary session, the most important moment of the day was his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during which they signed an agreement on visa-free travel as a demonstration of the already excellent relations between the two nations and a mutual desire to further develop cooperation issues raised during recent visits to Moscow," the foreign ministry said in a statement on late Thursday.

San Marino has friendly relations with Russia and is one of a few European countries that authorized the use of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus.