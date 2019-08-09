UrduPoint.com
Sanaa Authorities Sign Deal To Provide Food Aid In Controlled Areas Of Yemen - WFP

Authorities in Yemen's capital Sanaa have agreed to a deal that will provide humanitarian food assistance in areas of the country under their control, the UN World Food Program (WFP) said on Friday

"A document signed with the Sana'a-based authorities on Saturday 3 August 2019 and the subsequently signed technical annexes will allow WFP to work to establish an independent and accountable process to identify and register families who most need life-saving food assistance," the WFP said in a news release.

The WFP said it will resume food distributions following the Islamic Eid Al Adha festival for the 850,000 people in Sanaa who have not received food rations from the organization for the past two months.

The WFP also said it will start rolling out a smartcard-driven system for the 9 million people in areas of Yemen controlled by the Sana'a-based authorities.

"WFP continues to work tirelessly to ensure that hungry Yemeni children, women and men get the food assistance they need," the release said.

Yemen has been gripped by a conflict between the Houthi movement and the internationally recognized government of Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi since 2015.

A Saudi-led coalition has been backing Hadi's government with strikes and a blockade of Yemen's ports, among other measures, resulting in significant civilian casualties and lack of food and supplies.

