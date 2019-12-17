Sanchez Agrees to Meet With Catalan Leader After Taking Office

Acting Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, in a phone call on Tuesday, agreed to meet with Catalan leader Quim Torra once officially appointed to the post, the country's government said

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) Acting Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, in a phone call on Tuesday, agreed to meet with Catalan leader Quim Torra once officially appointed to the post , the country's government said.

Earlier in the day, Sanchez, who was nominated by King Felipe VI for the premiership following the November snap election, held phone talks with the heads of each of the country's autonomous communities.

The call with Torra lasted fifteen minutes and was the first one in months � earlier attempts by the Catalan leader to contact Sanchez had been rejected, including those made at the height of pro-independence protests in October.

During the conversation, Torra again insisted on his region's "right to self-determination" and demanded the release of former Catalan politicians who had been convicted by the Supreme Court for holding the 2017 independence referendum, Catalan television reported.

Sanchez, in turn, said that tensions in Catalonia needed to be reduced and dialogue resumed, according to the government. In addition, he reiterated that judicial decisions did not depend on the Spanish government, citing the principle of the separation of powers.

Spain's secessionist region plunged into protests in October after the Supreme Court sentenced nine Catalan independence leaders to lengthy prison terms. Hundreds of people were arrested and injured in the unrest, including police officers.