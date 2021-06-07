UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sanchez, Catalan Leader Agree To Leave Catalan Conflict Behind

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 07:11 PM

Sanchez, Catalan Leader Agree to Leave Catalan Conflict Behind

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Catalan President Pere Aragones agreed to leave the Catalan political conflict behind when they met in Barcelona on Monday

BARCELONA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Catalan President Pere Aragones agreed to leave the Catalan political conflict behind when they met in Barcelona on Monday.

"Let's put aside that sterile dialectic of each other and look for a new union of us. Let's exchange threats for proposals, wherever they come from," Sanchez said.

The two met for the first time since Aragones took office in late May. Last Friday, they spoke by phone.

"It is time to find a solution to certain problems that slow us down and that compromise our economy and our success as a society," the prime minister continued, urging the Catalan leader to join "efforts" to overcome political disagreements.

For his part, the head of Catalonia favored normalization.

"It will not be easy, it will be extraordinarily difficult, but it is an opportunity and an obligation," Aragones said.

The rapprochement between the heads of Spain and Catalonia occurs as the Sanchez government mulls pardoning 12 Catalan politicians convicted over the 2017 independence referendum, deemed illegal by Madrid.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exchange Barcelona Madrid Independence Spain May 2017 From Government

Recent Stories

Africa Cup of Nations draw in Cameroon delayed by ..

2 minutes ago

French Open quarter-finalist Krejcikova 'locked he ..

2 minutes ago

AIOU announces to grant disparity reduction allowa ..

2 minutes ago

UAE government launches 1st batch of The &quot;Moo ..

14 minutes ago

Court seeks comments on accused acquittal pleas

2 minutes ago

Billion Tree Tsunami Project a surety of our brigh ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.