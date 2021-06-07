Sanchez, Catalan Leader Agree to Leave Catalan Conflict Behind

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Catalan President Pere Aragones agreed to leave the Catalan political conflict behind when they met in Barcelona on Monday

"Let's put aside that sterile dialectic of each other and look for a new union of us. Let's exchange threats for proposals, wherever they come from," Sanchez said.

The two met for the first time since Aragones took office in late May. Last Friday, they spoke by phone.

"It is time to find a solution to certain problems that slow us down and that compromise our economy and our success as a society," the prime minister continued, urging the Catalan leader to join "efforts" to overcome political disagreements.

For his part, the head of Catalonia favored normalization.

"It will not be easy, it will be extraordinarily difficult, but it is an opportunity and an obligation," Aragones said.

The rapprochement between the heads of Spain and Catalonia occurs as the Sanchez government mulls pardoning 12 Catalan politicians convicted over the 2017 independence referendum, deemed illegal by Madrid.