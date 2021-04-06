Sanchez Criticizes Madrid Authorities for Talks on Possible Sputnik V Vaccine Deliveries

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Tuesday criticized the position of the Madrid community authorities for negotiating on possible supplies of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine to the capital region, while urging them to wait for the decision of the European Medicines Agency (EMA)

Earlier in the day, the authorities of Spain's autonomous community of Madrid said that its representatives were negotiating an agreement on the supply of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to the metropolitan area pending the EMA approval of the drug.

"All the governments of the autonomous communities, the government of Spain, the governments of Europe ... must be responsible, serious and united. One of the main successes of the European strategy has been the joint work to procure vaccines in a centralized manner through the European Commission, which held negotiations on behalf of over 400 million people. I call on all institutions, all administrations to show solidarity when we talk about vaccines," Sanchez said at a press conference commenting Madrid's talks with Russia.

The Russian vaccine has been under the rolling review with the EMA since March 4. Last week, the drug watchdog confirmed that it has been applying the same standards to its evaluation of Sputnik V as it does to any other vaccine and is planning inspections of the manufacturing and clinical sites in Russia.

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko disclosed that the arrival of EMA's expert group in the country was scheduled for April 10.

However, a permission for the use of a vaccine in EU countries can be given not only by the EMA, but also by national agencies of these countries, as was already the case in a number of European nations.

The first meeting on the Russian vaccine's supplies to Madrid took place back on February 11 at the request of the Spanish side, which intended to produce Sputnik V in the northwestern autonomous community of Galicia, the region's health council told Sputnik. After that, two more meetings were held in a bid to gain time while awaiting EMA's authorization.

In early March, IberAtlantic investment group told Sputnik that it was engaged in talks with both Spain's Zendal pharmaceutical company and the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Russia's sovereign wealth fund that is behind Sputnik V exports. Zendal has, however, refused to confirm or refute the information, citing confidentiality of the negotiations.