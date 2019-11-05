MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) Holding referendums on independence, as the Catalan, should be classified as a crime in the Criminal Code of Spain, the Socialist Party PSOE leader and acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said.

"We will introduce an article into the Penal Code so that there is no referendum like the one in Catalonia," Sanchez said during a televised debate.

The politician's proposal to reform the Criminal Code was criticized by his opponents. The leader of opposition People's Party, Pablo Casado, noted that such an article already existed, but was seized by the socialist government during the reign of Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero. At the same time, Casado reiterated the need to introduce the Law on National Security in Catalonia. The essence of this law is to establish direct control of the central authorities, specifically the Interior Ministry, over the law enforcement bodies in the autonomous communities.

A number of Catalan organizations in support of the region's independence have announced holding new protests this week.

Other articles proposed by Sanchez in the event of winning the November 10 general election and forming the government, was the introduction of a crime for justifying the dictatorial regime of late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco, who ruled the country from 1939 until his death in 1975, as well as ban organizations that glorified his personality.

"Democratic Spain is the result of forgiveness and cannot be the result of oblivion. I declare that we will introduce crimes into the Criminal Code for the justification of Francoism, Nazism and totalitarianism," Sanchez said, adding that the Francisco Franco National Foundation and all similar organizations that praised the dictator's identity would be outlawed.

On October 24, the remains of Franco were exhumed from the tomb in the Valley of the Fallen and taken by helicopter to be reburied at the family tomb at the Mingorrubio El Pardo cemetery, located in the area north of Madrid.