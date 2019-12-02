Sanchez Says Climate Change Fight Must Move From Words to Action as COP25 Opens in Madrid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) The world should abandon pure rhetoric with regard to combating climate change and take action instead, acting Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said, opening the UN Climate Change Conference (COP25) in Madrid on Monday.

"We need to come to the Glasgow conference in 2020 with greater and more ambitious contributions [to the Paris climate deal] at the national level, and these strategies should lead to decarbonization in the long term - an orderly, fair and effective one. Spain is ready to take a step forward. We will increase the rate of reducing emissions by 2030," Sanchez said.

According to the acting prime minister, "climate denialism" has been prevailing in the world for years.

"Today, fortunately, not many fanatics deny the obvious. In the face of facts, there is no alternative but to act. Fighting climate change requires solidarity, leadership and, in the first place, action. We should move from words to action" Sanchez pointed out.

He stressed that not a single nation could counter climate challenges on its own, since "there is no wall that will protect any country, whatever powerful it might be."

The politician also recalled that the amount of greenhouse gases again reached a record level in 2018, noting that such trends put at risk the attainability of the goals set in the Paris climate deal.

The 25th COP25 under Chile's presidency will run in Madrid through December 13. The Latin American country was due to host the global event but had to abandon its duties due to large-scale anti-government protests against the internal socioeconomic situation. President Sebastian Pinera did not arrive at the forum in Madrid but delivered a video address, thanking Spain for picking up Santiago's responsibilities.

A few anti-government Chilean protesters, meanwhile, staged a picket in front of the summit venue in Madrid.