Sanchez to Face Confirmation Vote for Spanish Prime Minister

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) The Spanish parliament on Tuesday will hold a vote that will determine whether acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, the leader of the Socialist Party, has enough confidence on the part of lawmakers to be confirmed as the head of the government.

The lower house of the Spanish parliament started the investiture session on Monday with a debate.

In order for Sanchez's candidacy to be approved in the first round, he needs to win at least 176 out of 350 votes. If the candidate does not get an absolute majority, a runoff will take place on July 25.