Sanctioned Iranian Foreign Minister Says Going to Visit UN General Assembly in New York

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who is currently under US sanctions, expressed on Thursday his wish to visit the UN General Assembly that will be held in New York in late September

"The president [Hassan Rouhani] planning to go [to the UN General Assembly] and I am planning to go too, but we will see," Zarif told Malaysia's Bernama news agency.

He pointed out that the United Nations had an obligation to provide member states' employees with an opportunity to work freely in New York.

"I will see whether the US will violate their obligations or whether it will comply," the foreign minister added.

The US-Iranian tensions flared up last year when the United States unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran and started reinstating sanctions on the Islamic republic. On May 8, Iran announced its decision to partially discontinue its obligations under the nuclear agreement.

The reimposed sanctions also targeted Zarif, significantly restricting his freedom of movement in New York.