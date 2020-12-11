Sanctioned Russian Company Aviazapchast Denies Any Wrongdoing in Violation Accusations

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) The Russian company, Aviazapchast PLC, which has been accused of violating US sanctions concerning the regime of the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction (WMD), has denied any wrongdoing, adding that the US decision violates the principles of fair competition and free trade, the company's office in India said.

On November 6, Washington applied penalties against two Chinese companies and three Russian companies, including Aviazapchast, for alleged violations of its restrictions on dealings with Iran, North Korea or Syria that may assist these countries in developing weapons of mass destruction or missile systems.

"The management and staff of Aviazapchast PLC were completely baffled by the US Department of State decision of November 6, 2020, to impose sanctions on our company in connection with the alleged violation of the regime of non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction (WMD). This decision is devoid of any factual basis. It is inconsistent with the actual state of affairs, as well as contrary to the principles of fair competition and free trade, envisaged by the international law," the statement said.

The company, with more than 50 years of extensive experience in international trade, said that it strictly complies with international treaties and laws of the partner countries, as well as with requirements of the Russian legislation, which excludes the possibility of trading any types of weapons and military equipment.

"At present, the company is formulating a plan of action to contest the determination and is confident that the sanctions will be lifted once it is allowed an opportunity of fair hearing before the appropriate authority," the statement said.

The company also assured its Indian partners that business operations in India will continue since the sanctions imposed by the US does not have an extra-territorial application.

The Aviazapchast PLC is a large corporation specializing in supplies and after-sales service of domestic aviation equipment for civil and dual-use.