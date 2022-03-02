UrduPoint.com

Sanctioned Russian Resigns From Board Of Tourism Giant TUI

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2022 | 09:06 PM

Sanctioned Russian resigns from board of tourism giant TUI

Russian billionaire Alexei Mordashov resigned on Wednesday from the supervisory board of the world's largest tourism operator TUI after he was hit by EU sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Russian billionaire Alexei Mordashov resigned on Wednesday from the supervisory board of the world's largest tourism operator TUI after he was hit by EU sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Mordashov, a major shareholder in TUI, has resigned "with immediate effect", the German group said in a statement.

"The aim of the EU sanctions is to prevent Mr Mordashov from disposing of his shares in TUI" and "from realising any proceeds or profits from his investment", the company said.

The EU on Monday added Mordashov to its list of individuals to be sanctioned due to their close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Those affected have been hit by asset freezes and a travel ban.

Mordashov, a metals magnate and one of Russia's richest men, has been a shareholder in TUI for around 15 years and holds a 34 percent stake in the group through his company Unifirm Ltd.

He raised his stake to more than a third for the first time last year after a recapitalisation of the group as it sought to recover from the damage inflicted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

TUI on Wednesday sought to distance itself from the measures taken against Mordashov.

"The EU sanctions relate to Mr Mordashov as a person, not to TUI AG, in which he is a shareholder. In this respect, these sanctions against the shareholder have no impact on the company in which he holds shares," it said.

In a statement on Monday, Mordashov, who is also a major shareholder in Russian steel group Severstal, said he had "absolutely nothing to do with the emergence of the current geopolitical tension" and did not understand why the EU had imposed sanctions on him.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Moscow Russia German Company Vladimir Putin From

Recent Stories

EU sanctions 22 Belarus officers over Ukraine inva ..

EU sanctions 22 Belarus officers over Ukraine invasion

33 seconds ago
 At UN, Pakistan calls for ending Russia-Ukraine co ..

At UN, Pakistan calls for ending Russia-Ukraine conflict through diplomacy

2 minutes ago
 Over 7.65m people vaccinated against COVID-19 in F ..

Over 7.65m people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago
 KP CM announces inclusion of more diseases' treatm ..

KP CM announces inclusion of more diseases' treatment in Sehat Card

2 minutes ago
 Salaries, pension, arrears to be paid to WASA empl ..

Salaries, pension, arrears to be paid to WASA employees soon: Spokesman

2 minutes ago
 10 more tested COVID-19 positive in Faisalabad

10 more tested COVID-19 positive in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>