MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2021) Journalists of Ukrainian media outlets sanctioned by the Ukrainian authorities gathered outside the presidential office in Kiev to protest increased pressure on independent media in the country, 112 Ukraine broadcaster reported on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted restrictions on media holding Novosti, which incorporates the UkrLive and Pershiy Nezalezhniy broadcasters owned by opposition leaders Taras Kozak and Viktor Medvedchuk. The sanctions include terminating media operations as well as restricting owners' right to dispose of their property, and prohibiting capital transfers outside Ukraine for five years.

According to the media, hundreds of journalists, representing 112 Ukraine, NewsOne, ZiK, Pershiy Nezalezhniy, UkrLive, which have been shut down by Zelenskyy over the past year, held a rally outside the president's office demanding a stop to media persecution.

At the rally, parliamentarian Nestor Shufrych, co-owner of Pershiy Nezalezhniy and UkrLive broadcasters, called on journalists to defend their right to freedom of speech.

"The authorities are afraid of journalists, are afraid of the harsh truth... They shut down the opposition channels that our citizens cherished, including those in eastern Ukraine. But we will restore broadcasting," Shufrich was cited by 112 Ukraine as saying.

On Wednesday, the banned media outlets issued an open letter to the UN chief, European officials and international human rights organizations urging them to condemn the suppression of freedom of speech in Ukraine.

The letter stressed that Ukrainian media face constant pressure by the government, which either insists on selling the media to affiliated persons, forces them to refrain from criticism, or revokes their licenses and shuts down the media.

Zelenskyy's encroachment on media began in February with the termination of three popular media broadcasters such as 112 Ukraine, NewsOne and ZiK, owned by Kozak and associated with "pro-Russian" Medvedchuk. The shutdown was justified as "a measure to protect Ukraine's national security", with the media marked as an integral part of "disinformation activity of another country."