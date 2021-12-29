Sanctioned Ukrainian Media Outlets Seek Support From UN, OSCE, Freedom House

Journalists of the Ukrainian media outlets, sanctioned by the Ukrainian authorities, issued an open letter to European officials and international human rights organizations requesting to influence the situation with the freedom of speech in the country, Pershiy Nealezhniy (First Independent) broadcaster reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) Journalists of the Ukrainian media outlets, sanctioned by the Ukrainian authorities, issued an open letter to European officials and international human rights organizations requesting to influence the situation with the freedom of speech in the country, Pershiy Nealezhniy (First Independent) broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Volodymyr Zelenskyy promulgated sanctions against media holding Novosti, which incorporates UkrLive and First Independent broadcasters, owned by Ukrainian opposition leaders Taras Kozak and Viktor Medvedchuk. The sanctions involve blocking assets and restricting or terminating media's operations.

"Ukrainian authorities view disloyal media as their main enemy and do not abandon the practice of direct interference in editorial policy and the physical elimination of media that are not afraid to tell the truth about its activities," the letter, published on the broadcaster's website, read.

The letter stressed that media in Ukraine are subjected to constant pressure by the government, which either insists on selling the media to affiliated persons, forces to refrain from criticism in its regard, or revokes the license and shuts down the media.

"Despite appeals by representatives of the UN, OSCE, international human rights organizations... to stop pressuring freedom of speech and persecuting journalists, the Ukrainian media continue to experience pressure from the authorities," the letter stressed.

Thus, as the sanctioned media underscored an "urgent condemnation by the international community" is required to halt freedom of speech suppression in Ukraine.

The letter has been addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, OSCE Representative on Freedom of Media Teresa Ribeiro, President of the European Council Charles Michel, President of Freedom House Michael Abramowitz, and other prominent politicians and journalist organizations.