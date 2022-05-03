Sanctions Against Alrosa Not to Affect Diamond Mining With Russia in Angola - Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) Western sanctions against Russian diamond producer Alrosa will not affect projects involving the company in Angola, diamond production will increase, Russian Ambassador to Angola Vladimir Tararov told Sputnik.

The ambassador explained that the diamond industry began to develop in Angola with the participation of Russia, and over time, a local enterprise, Catoca, arose, whose shareholder is Alrosa.

"Now it has 41 percent of the shares. There are plans that the production and share of Alrosa will expand, this is being discussed ... (The introduction of Western sanctions) will not affect (joint projects with Russia) in any way," Tararov said.