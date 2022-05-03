UrduPoint.com

Sanctions Against Alrosa Not To Affect Diamond Mining With Russia In Angola - Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Sanctions Against Alrosa Not to Affect Diamond Mining With Russia in Angola - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) Western sanctions against Russian diamond producer Alrosa will not affect projects involving the company in Angola, diamond production will increase, Russian Ambassador to Angola Vladimir Tararov told Sputnik.

The ambassador explained that the diamond industry began to develop in Angola with the participation of Russia, and over time, a local enterprise, Catoca, arose, whose shareholder is Alrosa.

"Now it has 41 percent of the shares. There are plans that the production and share of Alrosa will expand, this is being discussed ... (The introduction of Western sanctions) will not affect (joint projects with Russia) in any way," Tararov said.

Related Topics

Russia Company Vladimir Putin Enterprise Angola Industry Share

Recent Stories

Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

8 hours ago
 US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countr ..

US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countries Already Reopening Their Mi ..

8 hours ago
 Biden Official Touts California's Affordable Housi ..

Biden Official Touts California's Affordable Housing Initiatives Amid Rising Hom ..

8 hours ago
 West's Anti-Russia Sanctions May Be Lifted Only in ..

West's Anti-Russia Sanctions May Be Lifted Only in Agreement With Kiev - Scholz

9 hours ago
 Direct NATO Participation in Ukraine Conflict Rule ..

Direct NATO Participation in Ukraine Conflict Ruled Out - Scholz

9 hours ago
 Ukraine Envoy Urges Ottawa to Reduce Russia's Dipl ..

Ukraine Envoy Urges Ottawa to Reduce Russia's Diplomatic Presence in Canada

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.