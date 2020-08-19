UrduPoint.com
Sanctions Against Belarus May Be Tightened Over Ongoing Unrest - EU Commissioner Breton

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The EU may tighten sanctions against Belarus, as it does not recognize the results of the recent presidential election and considers them to not reflect the will of Belarusian citizens, as is evident by the widespread protests in the country, European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton said on Wednesday on the Europe 1 broadcaster.

Earlier in August, the Foreign Ministers of EU states agreed upon the need to sanction the Belarusian authorities in relation to the results of the presidential election on August 9 and subsequent anti-governmental rallies across the country, marked by police violence and numerous detentions.

"We can expect a tightening of sanctions [on Belarus]. These [presidential election] results are certainly not in accordance with the will of the people. In a way, we do not recognize them," Breton said.

According to the Belarusian Central Election Commission, Lukashenko gained 80.1 percent of the vote.

Breton also noted that due to its geographical location between Russia and Europe, as well as the majority of the population being favorable to close ties with Russia, Belarus is not experiencing the same political struggle as Ukraine or Georgia.

The opposition took to the streets after the announcement of the preliminary election results, which saw incumbent head of state Alexander Lukashenko win 80.1 percent of the vote, according to the Central Election Commission. His main opponent, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, is believed by the opposition to have been the true victor.

In the first days of the rallies, the security forces used tear gas, water cannons, stun grenades and rubber bullets against protesters, but the heavy use of force by the police has since subsided.

According to official data, more than 6,700 people were detained in the early days of the unrest. Hundreds of others were injured during the riots, including more than 120 law enforcement officers, and two protesters were killed.

