UrduPoint.com

Sanctions Against Rosatom Will Not Affect Paks II NPP Construction In Hungary- Agency Head

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Sanctions Against Rosatom Will Not Affect Paks II NPP Construction in Hungary- Agency Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) Western sanctions against Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom will not affect the construction of the Paks II nuclear power plant (NPP) in Hungary, Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev told Sputnik on Monday.

"No," Likhachev said when asked whether these sanctions had effect on the Pars II NPP project, adding that "everything is going great."

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear Hungary

Recent Stories

Hajj helpline established for redressal of intendi ..

Hajj helpline established for redressal of intending pilgrims’ complaints

4 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 9th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 9th May 2022

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th May 2022

1 day ago
 Football: French Ligue 1 results

Football: French Ligue 1 results

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.