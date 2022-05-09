Sanctions Against Rosatom Will Not Affect Paks II NPP Construction in Hungary- Agency Head

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) Western sanctions against Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom will not affect the construction of the Paks II nuclear power plant (NPP) in Hungary, Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev told Sputnik on Monday.

"No," Likhachev said when asked whether these sanctions had effect on the Pars II NPP project, adding that "everything is going great."