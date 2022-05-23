UrduPoint.com

Sanctions Against Russia Affecting All, Global Food Crisis Looming-Mali's Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2022 | 08:00 AM

Sanctions Against Russia Affecting All, Global Food Crisis Looming-Mali's Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2022) Western sanctions have paralyzed the economic system, which has already affected poorer countries and could cause a global food crisis, Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop told Sputnik.

"We have just started to assess the whole situation. But we can already say that prices for all products have gone up... Banking operations may also be affected. This created difficulties and paralyzed the economic system. And, of course, this primarily hits poor countries," Diop said.

He emphasized that Russia and Ukraine are the largest wheat producers in the world and poorer countries, which have a high dependence on wheat, are now seeing shortages that will negatively affect the global economic situation.

"We can see Russia's willingness to help Mali cope with this situation and appreciate these efforts to ensure Mali's access to grain, fertilizers and other resources. Regardless of the will of Mali, Western sanctions generally affect everyone. Obviously, this will affect the food situation in the world," Diop told Sputnik, adding that statistical data provided by international organizations shows that "food security problems cause far more casualties than terrorist attacks."

Related Topics

Terrorist World Ukraine Poor Russia Mali May All Wheat

Recent Stories

Zameen.com organises first edition of Pakistan Pro ..

Zameen.com organises first edition of Pakistan Property Event in Doha, Qatar

18 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2022

23 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd May 2022

23 hours ago
 Tourist plane crash kills five in France: emergenc ..

Tourist plane crash kills five in France: emergency services

1 day ago
 Imran Khan removed through no-confidence move for ..

Imran Khan removed through no-confidence move for weak performance: Auon Chaudhr ..

1 day ago
 Fazl criticises Imran for using derogatory languag ..

Fazl criticises Imran for using derogatory language against Maryam

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.