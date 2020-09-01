UrduPoint.com
Sanctions Against Russia 'Complete Mistake', Leader Of 'For The Future Of Montenegro' Says

PODGORICA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Montenegro's support for western sanctions against Russia was a mistake, leader of opposition coalition "For the Future of Montenegro" Zdravko Krivokapic told Sputnik after announcing victory in the Sunday general election.

"We are a small state and on a global scale we cannot have any influence, regardless of how much we want to," Zdravko said, adding that "it is unacceptable that such a small state became the first one to introduce sanctions against the Russian Federation."

Relations between Moscow and President Milo Dukanovic's government have been fraught with controversy as the latter has accused Russia of involvement in the 2016 coup attempt as well as using the Serbian Orthodox Church along with Belgrade to undermine its EU aspirations. Both claims are decisively denied by Moscow.

"I think that it was a complete mistake that led to many economic losses for our country," Zdravko Krivokapic told Sputnik speaking about western sanctions against Russia. He added that Russia "deserves better relations with Montenegro because of historic ties and its contribution to the country's economy.

On Monday morning, Montenegro's largest opposition coalition "For the Future of Montenegro " declared victory in the Sunday general election. According to preliminary results from the Montenegro State Election Commission, the ruling Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) received 35 percent of the votes, the "For the Future of Montenegro" coalition got 32.5 percent and the Democrats movement got 12.5 percent of the votes.

Leaders of Montenegro's opposition parties participated in a Monday meeting dedicated to forming "the new democratic government" of the country. The parties also agreed that "discriminating laws" adopted by the DPS should be revised, including the 2019 law on the Freedom of Religion or Beliefs and the Legal Status of Religious Communities, which has been condemned by the Serbian Orthodox Church over concerns that the new law may allow authorities to confiscate church property.

