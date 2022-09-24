Sanctions Against Russia Deal Serious Harm to Europe - Szijjarto to Sputnik

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2022) Sanctions against Russia deal serious harm to Europe, with the rise of inflation and the surge of food and fuel prices, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told Sputnik on Saturday.

"If a sanction is more painful to you, yourself, than to the targeted entity, then it's useless.

And if you look at the sanctions, so far, what we have introduced, and if we get away from politics, ideology, anything, just look at it in a professional way, as a matter of physics and mathematics. Then, obviously, these sanctions are extremely harmful to Europe. It cannot be, it cannot be doubted they are extremely harmful to Europe because the prices are skyrocketing in Europe, when it comes to commodities, food, utility, gas, inflation is skyrocketing," Szijjarto said on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.